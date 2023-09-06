Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United returns to the field this weekend following a three week break

By Mick McDonald
September 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Experienced Roan Whiteman will be a key player for Southern United in the finals series. The Ospreys play in the major semi-final at Boronia on Saturday.
SOUTHERN United returns to the paddock after a three week break to host Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football major semi-final this Saturday, September 9 at Boronia Park.

