SOUTHERN United returns to the paddock after a three week break to host Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football major semi-final this Saturday, September 9 at Boronia Park.
A win here will see the Ospreys through to the grand final on Saturday, September 23 in Newcastle.
Saturday's opponents, Kurri, defeated Lambton Jaffas in the preliminary final to earn a crack at Southern.
The Ospreys haven't played since the last round of the competition-proper in what has been a stop-start finale to the season.
"On reflection I wasn't expecting Kurri Kurri to be our opponent on Saturday, but they've had a good run of form at the back end of the season,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"Watching them on Saturday has made it clear they'll present some challenges. In particular we'll need to watch their attacking unit - they looked very lively against Jaffas, with good pace out wide and some good combinations centrally.''
Southern United scored 10 goals against the Roosters in the competition rounds.
However, Newman said this would make Kurri hungry for success.
"They've a lot to prove,'' he said.
Not surprisingly, given the side's lack of recent football, the Ospreys are injury-free, although Blake Harrison will miss the match.
On reflection I wasn't expecting Kurri Kurri to be our opponent on Saturday, but they've had a good run of form at the back end of the season.- Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman
Southern had the best attack and defensive record in the 18 strong competition-proper, scoring 73 goals and only conceding nine.
Newman is confident that will hold the side in good stead during the finals series
"We've got a number of potential match winners, with our attacking unit all getting among the goals this year,'' Newman said.
"Our midfielders have generally been able to control most of the matches we've played, and we've got the luxury of having several options there.
"But I always say that if you don't concede, you can't lose and this year we've only conceded 0.5 goals per match, which is a real testimony to our defensive unit and keeper.
That's where Saturday's match will be won.''
Newman agrees the fact his side hasn't played for three weeks is a concern.
"Continuity is everything in football,'' he said.
"However it's given a couple of players the opportunity to recover from injury, and we've got the opportunity to field an unchanged line-up if we choose to do so.
"Of course we want to go straight to the grand final, even if it means another weekend off - you've got to be in it to win it.''
The match kicks off at 2.30pm in what could be Southern United's last appearance in the Great Lakes this year.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.