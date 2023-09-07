Eighteen-month-old Hamilton is a real smoocher.
He purrs contently while having a pat, loves cuddles, being scratched, in fact Hamilton loves anything to do with affection.
Hamilton also likes a chat and will talk to you while you go about your day.
This beautiful young boy was found as a stray in Taree and handed in to a local vet.
He was not microchipped, so his owner could not be located, and he was transferred into the care of the pound.
Thankfully, some space had opened up at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue and he was brought into the care of the wonderful volunteers in early August.
While he is relaxed around his fellow cats in care, and would suit a home with another feline, he hasn't been tested with doggies.
He has a very gentle and easy-going personality, not even batting an eye if the other cattery residents give him sass from next door.
He is not really into playing with toys, but is happy to sit and watch the action and get an extra cuddle.
A real bonus - he loves children. This sweet gentleman will make a wonderful addition to any family.
Hamilton is in great health - he arrived slightly underweight for his size but has done well to gain weight since.
He has been desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and treated for ticks, fleas and intestinal worms.
His adoption fee is $200, which contributes towards the cost of his vet work, housing and food to date.
