Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club members, Zara Rahman and Hudson Keegan shone at the NSW Little Athletics Primary Schools Carnival.
Last month Zara and Hudson made the trek south to Campbelltown Athletics Track and came away with outstanding results.
Zara, the club's throwing champ contested the under 10s female shot put and discus events.
The young athlete threw her way to a silver medal in the discus, breaking a long-standing club record in the process with a hefty 21.45m throw.
She then backed up in the shot put coming a very credible fifth Place.
Considering that Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club does not have access to a ratified discus circle limiting an ability to compete/train for this event, it was a monumental effort.
Hudson, who is one of the club's tiniest competitors in the under seven years age group showed a blistering pair of feet to take bronze in the 100 metres sprint before coming out the second day to blaze a trail to glory in the 200 metre event.
Considering that this event is predominately a Sydney based club meet the results from these two athletes show that although small in size and limitations on facilities that country athletes can still excel and achieve at a state level.
Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club registrations are now open for the 2023-24 season.
The club season begins on October 16 at Tuncurry Sporting Oval.
Any enquiries please contact the club's Facebook page.
