Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Two Forster members return with gold, silver and bronze medals

By Lee McDonald
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up and coming athlete, Hudson Keegan (centre) following his win. Picture supplied.
Up and coming athlete, Hudson Keegan (centre) following his win. Picture supplied.

Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club members, Zara Rahman and Hudson Keegan shone at the NSW Little Athletics Primary Schools Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.