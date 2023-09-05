Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

John Fenning is MidCoast Council's longest serving employee

By Staff Reporters
September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Fenning has notched up 50 years with Great Lakes/MidCoast councils. Picture supplied.
John Fenning has notched up 50 years with Great Lakes/MidCoast councils. Picture supplied.

When John Fenning joined the former Great Lakes Council (now MidCoast Council) 50 years ago there was no formal interview process, and occupational work and safety was just a collection of words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.