When John Fenning joined the former Great Lakes Council (now MidCoast Council) 50 years ago there was no formal interview process, and occupational work and safety was just a collection of words.
Working out of the Stroud depot, John started in August, 1973 as a 20-year-old.
"I walked in and asked the senior engineer if I could have a job," John said.
"I came back a week later, jumped in a truck and on my first day I was driving a loader, no safety training or a safety manual in sight," he said..
"I did about 25 to 30 years of driving the loader."
As would be expected after five decades on the tools, there's not much in the job John hasn't done.
He became a relief plant operator, worked on the construction gang and joined the tar crew in 2000.
And he said it's the love of his job that keeps him come back every day.
"My wife thinks I'm crazy because I get into the depot at about 5.30am, open the gates for the boys, open the shed, turn on the heaters.
"She says ' You're getting older but you're getting to work earlier and earlier',
"I've done a lot of years in the sun but if you love your job, it keeps you young.
"I tell the whingers if you don't like the job you found the gate in you can find the gate out.
"The secret to a happy working life is being honest and loyal to the people around you."
Working for MidCoast Council runs in the family with John's son, Michael working alongside him at the Stroud depot.
MidCoast Council general manager Adrian Panuccio applauded John for his dedication to the job.
"Congratulations to John and his family bringing up 50 years of employment is an amazing achievement," he said.
"He is council's longest serving employee and we value and appreciate everything John has done for the community during his time with council."
