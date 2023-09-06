Great Lakes Advocate
The Women's District Scramble was held at the Tuncurry Golf Club last Friday

September 7 2023 - 3:00am
The district scramble winning team, Jackie Quatermass, Debbie Patch, Angela Norton-Smith and Janelle Ervin.
The Women's District Scramble was held at the Tuncurry Golf Club last Friday, September 1 with women from around the district competing for a place in the regional finals being held at Koondah Waters on November 1.

Local News

