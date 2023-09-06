The Women's District Scramble was held at the Tuncurry Golf Club last Friday, September 1 with women from around the district competing for a place in the regional finals being held at Koondah Waters on November 1.
A Forster-Tuncurry combination took out first place with a combined score of 63.75.
They were Jackie Quatermass, Debbie Patch, Angela Norton-Smith and Janelle Ervin
Meanwhile the women's foursomes championship was finalised at Tuncurry.
The event was won by Janelle Ervin and Jackie Quatermass.
They are also the veterans champions.
Sally McRoberts and Sue Hammond were the division one net winners while Janice Rigby and Sue Greentree won the division two gross.
