Stroud swimmer, William Bradshaw has returned from the 2023 Swimming NSW State Age short course championships with a swag of medals.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush on the weekend of September 1-3, William swam to a second in the 100 metres multi class breast-stroke event.
He also picked up a seventh in the 200m medley, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and a fifth in the 100m butterfly.
Swimming North Coast (SNC) was represented by nine swimmers at the championships which is for athletes aged over 13 years.
A SNC spokesperson said what the team lacked in competitors, they certainly made up for with outstanding performances.
"Between them they won nine medals and 13 top 10 placings.
"A fantastic result from a little squad."
The most decorated swimmer was 16-year-old Ethan Blockey from Macksville in the multi class events.
Ethan was placed second in the 100 metres backstroke and 50m freestyle, and third in 200m medley, 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle.
"A magnificent result."
Fifteen-year-old Eva Kenn from Forster was 23rd in the 50m freestyle, fourth, 100m freestyle, sixth, 100m backstroke and eighth in the 100m butterfly.
Fellow club member, 16-year-old Joel Fleming was third, 50m freestyle, and eighth, 100m freestyle .
Jett Burke, 15, Maclean, RD 200m butterfly, 3; 100m butterfly, 10. Caitlin McDonald, 14, Stroud, 100m and 200m breast-stroke, 34rg, Caleb Daykin, 16, Bellingen, 100m medley, 6.
