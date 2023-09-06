VERSATILE athlete, Lilly Bennett from Pacific Palms is hoping to progress to the State All Schools championships when she contests the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) titles from September 19.
The 14-year-old, who attends the MidCoast Christian College at Taree, won the 14 years girls 1500 metres and was third in the 800m at the Combined Christian Schools Championships in Sydney.
Lilly clocked 5.18.95 to win the 1500, a personal best, where she won by a comfortable margin. She also produced a PB of 2.32.48 to claim third in the 800m.
Now she's hoping for a similar result at the CIS meet.
This will enable her to take on the best athletes in her age division in NSW.
To qualify for state Lilly won the 14 years girls 800 (time 2.36.96) and 1500m (5.26.54) at the CSSA Hunter zone championships, setting new zone records in both.
Lilly trains most days at home after school, running or riding indoors. At this stage she isn't in an athletics club.
However, Lilly doesn't limit herself to the athletics track.
She also plays football, touch football, as well as swimming while she's also dabbled in triathlon.
She plays football with Pacific Palms.
Honing her skills with the Jeff Summers Football Academy, Lilly had a taste of representative football in 2021.
While attending Pacific Palms Public School Lilly qualified to regional level in swimming, cross country and athletics as well as playing in the school football and touch teams.
She also represented Forster-Tuncurry in the touch football State Junior Cup in under 12s and 14s.
Her family started mountain biking during the COVID lockdown and from this, Lilly tackled her first triathlon through the Christian Schools Sports Association (CSSA).
She was fourth in her division at the event held in Penrith last year.
So far 2023 has been busy, as Lilly has qualified for state CSSA in swimming (50m breast-stroke) and cross country, where she finished third to gain a berth in the Combined Independent Schools but was unable to compete due to illness.
This was before her most recent achievements on the athletics track.
Lilly works out her own training programs with her dad, Dean and has recently focusing on road cycling in preparation for another triathlon and interval running training to help build up her speed over the shorter distances.
Weekends are her favourite when gets outside to train with her dad, running 5-10 kilometres on the beach or trails, and riding her bike through the National Parks for hours.
Lilly really enjoys running the longer distances and is aiming to come first in state cross country next year.
She also wants to try out for Mid Coast Football Club 15s in the NSW Premier Youth League Girls (PYLG) for the 2024 season.
