Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Pacific Palms athlete, Lilly Bennett will contest the Combined Independent Schools titles next week

September 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Bennett clears away from the field to win the 1500 metres at the state Christian schools championships in Sydney.
Lilly Bennett clears away from the field to win the 1500 metres at the state Christian schools championships in Sydney.

VERSATILE athlete, Lilly Bennett from Pacific Palms is hoping to progress to the State All Schools championships when she contests the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) titles from September 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.