Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (LNCSLS) branch stalwarts, Brian Wilcox and Tony Summers have announced their retirement.
With more than three decades involvement in surf life saving, the pair will share their experiences as mentors to new board members.
They announced they were stepping aside during this year's annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Black Head Surf Club.
During the meeting Ross Blowers was re-elected branch president for his second term, while Nathan de Rooy, was elected life saving director, Lorraine Morgan, member services and youth director, Suz Gerrish, education director, and Brendan Guiney, finance director.
Following 10 years at the helm, Brian Wilcox stepped away from the president's position last year.
He remained active with the branch serving as administration director during the 2022-23 season.
Both men have and will continued to be powerful sources of support for their respective clubs, Brian at Forster and Tony at Cape Hawke surf clubs.
Also attending the meeting was newly appointed branch administrator, Rachel Bracken, the first person to hold a paid position within the LNC SLS Branch.
In SLS NSW, the branch administration officer is part of the membership and community programs division.
The role includes managing telephones, emails, and other communications, creating documents, organising schedules for the branch executives, and maintaining records.
Prior to Rachel's appointment, these duties were undertaken by the administration director, a volunteer life saver who was part of the branch executive.
Within the branch, the administrator is a part time SLS NSW employee wherein regular working hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10.30am - 5pm.
I was a member of the branch board which serves to support our clubs in doing what they were established for - protecting lives on our region's beaches.- Tony Summers
Rachel can be contacted by email at rachel.bracken@surflifesaving.com.au
The role of the branch board arises from the historical development of governance within surf life saving.
Following the establishment of the first surf club at Bondi in 1907, other clubs were soon set up in NSW, mainly in Sydney.
In 1909, the first annual report of the Surf Bathing Association of New South Wales to the first annual meeting of the association in 1909 with 13 Sydney clubs and one Newcastle club in attendance.
It was in 1920 that it was decided to change the name of the Surf Bathing Association of New South Wales to Surf Life Saving Association of New South Wales.
In 1922 it changed once more - to Surf Life Saving Association of Australia - with the introduction of clubs from Queensland.
With further growth in membership along the NSW coastline, recognised the benefits of banding together to share information and experiences. This led to the formation of branches.
There are 11 branches in NSW and 129 clubs.
The board of each branch acts as a conduit between local clubs, SLS NSW and SLS Australia.
The president of each branch sit on the SLS NSW state council, and vote on behalf of their clubs and members.
Stalwarts retire
Tony Summers is a life member of Cape Hawke Surf Club and LNCSLSB.
He was administration director, and for the past six years served as finance director.
Tony believed his role working with major branch sponsor, Newcastle Permanent Building Society, one of his most significant accomplishments.
Together with funds from Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW, this has seen the purchase of three vehicles, which are available to assist in emergency call-outs and in general administration.
When the comment was made about the incredible job he accomplished in surf life saving, he dismissed it with: "I was just doing my job."
"I was a member of the branch board which serves to support our clubs in doing what they were established for - protecting lives on our region's beaches.
"I liked to fly under the radar and just do my job of supporting the club members."
Brian Wilcox became involved with the board, together with wife Julie, when they were Forster club delegates.
Subsequently, his role culminated with 10 year's service as branch president during which time he also was NSW SLS board deputy president.
He also was humble in discussing his amazing history and contribution to surf life saving.
In championing the needs of surf life saving at the state, branch and clubs levels, Brian was heavily involved in the politics of sourcing the funds required for those with their 'toes in the sand'.
He also recognised the need for promoting membership especially in areas where there was an aging population and a need for young people to leave for further education, training and employment.
Brian said there was an exciting promotion soon to be launched locally along Mid North Coast communities.
In recognising the contributions of these two devotees, Ross Blowers said: "Tony Summers has been, and will remain, a trusted friend.
"His familiarity with financial matters and how the system works has been an amazing windfall for our organisation."
"Brain Wilcox is a critical friend.
"His remarkable experiences with surf life saving means he now acts as a mentor to ensure that I have someone with who I can discuss issues.
"He knows where the skeletons lie within our association and the nuances."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.