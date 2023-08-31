Landcom, the state government body behind the North Tuncurry Urban Released Area (NTURA) project, has assured at least 10 per cent of the planned 2100 dwellings will be earmarked 'affordable housing'.
This commitment has been documented in the NTURA statement of intent for a draft planning agreement, which was debated at the MidCoast Council August monthly ordinary meeting.
However it doesn't at this stage define what affordable housing by Landcom is, Jeremy Miller said.
I note that Landcom guidelines themselves say that 20 per cent of affordable housing is what we should be looking at in these sorts of developments," Cr Miller said.
The project, which has been on the drawing board for more than 30 years, would include the construction of the 2000 plus dwellings, new business and industrial precincts and a community centre on 615 hectares of Crown land.
In the next step of the project, Landcom was seeking council support for the preparation of the draft planning agreement.
Earlier this year the minister for planning approved to rezone the land by amending the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014.
The rezoning is the first step in Landcom's vision to deliver new homes, jobs, services, conservation land, and open spaces close to the growing Tuncurry-Forster urban area.
The agreement was required to ensure ongoing ownership, including operating, maintenance and replacement liabilities, would not be a financial burden to council and the community.
The North Tuncurry Urban Release Area is located on the eastern side of The Lakes Way, north of Great Lakes College, Tuncurry campus.
The proposal has the potential to create significant opportunities for current and future residents of Tuncurry and surrounding areas," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"As with any new development, it is important that the development does not create a financial burden for current and future residents," Cr Tickle said.
"The draft planning agreement positively contributes toward ensuring that the future infrastructure, services and facilities are provided, maintained and funded for the life of the development," he said.
"The negotiated planning agreement will positively contribute to the community and reduce future financial impacts."
The state government has taken a great vote of confidence in this council area, Cr Miller said.
"The NTURA area is very exciting and will make a significant impact on the entire Forster Tuncurry area.
"Staff are working well with the state government and with Landcom to ensure the interests of the local community are served particularly through the draft planning agreement ensuring any ongoing ownership operating, replacement liabilities will not be council's financial detriment; that is very important, and I see that staff in the report had their eyes on that including looking at environmental corridors, water basins and areas adjacent to identified coastal hazards in that significant area so good to see that in the report those areas are being well covered."
Mayor, Claire Pontin said she would raise the affordable housing component of the agreement with the 'minister' when she meets with her next month.
Landcom is the NSW Government's land and property development organisation.
