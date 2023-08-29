Great Lakes Advocate
The burn will begin around 9am in the vicinity of Trapyard Road and Marks Trail

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:13pm
The hazard reduction burn will begin at approximately 9am tomorrow morning. Picture Shutterstock.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn in Wallamba Nature Reserve, near Nabiac tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30.

