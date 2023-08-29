The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn in Wallamba Nature Reserve, near Nabiac tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30.
The purpose of the 31-hectare burn is to reduce fuel loads in the reserve to protect nearby private properties from any future fires.
The low intensity burn will also help to protect the reserve's biodiversity, particularly core rainforest habitat in the centre of the nature reserve.
The burn will begin around 9am in the vicinity of Trapyard Road and Marks Trail.
The south-western area of the nature reserve will be closed for the duration of the burn, and until the area is deemed as safe by NPWS.
NPWS fire crews will be working along Trapyard Road and Marks Trail within the reserve so motorists must take care, drive to conditions and obey all direction from crew.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, many with assistance from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state are co-ordinated with the RFS to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
