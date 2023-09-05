Great Lakes Advocate
Failford mother, Kellie Cary put her body on hold for nine months to give the gift of birth to a Hunter Valley couple

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 10:00am
Little James is surrounded with love from his parents, Chris and Ash, Kellie and Andrew. Picture supplied.
Australia's strict surrogacy laws, expensive IVF and a lack of available adoptions make parenthood a pretty difficult achievement for thousands of couples wanting to start a family.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

