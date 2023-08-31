Great Lakes Advocate
The club's first night will be on Tuesday, October 10.

August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Joel Fleming with his medal haul from the national schools swimming championships held in Sydney.
FORSTER Aquatic Swim Club is preparing for the start of what will be a busy 2023-24 season following on from the success of last year.

Local News

