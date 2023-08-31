FORSTER Aquatic Swim Club is preparing for the start of what will be a busy 2023-24 season following on from the success of last year.
The club's first night will be on Tuesday, October 10.
Memberships will be available through swim central soon.
Swimming North Coast has finalised the list of carnivals for the new season, starting at Port Macquarie on September 30-October 1.
The long course qualifying meet will be held in Taree on November 3 and 4.
Entries are now open and already 100 swimmers have nominated.
Meanwhile, Forster swimmer, Joel Fleming had a great meet at the school sport nationals in Sydney.
He claimed three gold and three bronze medals.
Joel won gold in the 4 x 50 free relay, 4 x 100 free and 10 x 50 free mixed. His bronze medal swims were in the 50m and 100m free and the 4 x 50 medley relay.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.