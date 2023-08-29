A 76-year-old Forster athlete has placed second in the men's 75-79 years 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship triathlon in Lahti, Finland.
Competing last Sunday, August 27, Bob Martin finished the triathlon in a time of 6:43.54 beating out the top athletes in the world in their age group bar one - fellow Australian, Graham Gibson, who claimed the men's 75-79 title in 6:15.15.
The race kicked off with a 1.9 kilometre ROKA Swim Course, which took place in beautiful Lake Vesijrvi, followed by a challenging but fast 91.3 kilometre FULGAZ bike course.
The 21.1 kilometre HOKA run course took athletes on two loops showcasing beautiful water views before culminating in an exhilarating finish line experience just in sight of famous Salpausselka ski jumps.
The world renowned event saw 6000 athletes registered to compete ranging from 18-86 years, representing more than 115 countries, regions and territories.
In order to qualify for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, more than 200,000 age-group athletes registered to compete and earn slots at more than 100 ironman 70.3 events across the world.
Qualification for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is already underway as the event will rotate to Taup, New Zealand and take place on December 14 and 15.
Full results for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon can be found at www.ironman.com/im703-world-championship-results.
