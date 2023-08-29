Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Bob Martin placed second in the men's 75-79 years 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship triathlon in Finland.

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:43pm, first published August 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A challenging but fast 91.3 kilometre FULGAZ bike course formed part of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship triathlon in Lahti, Finland on Sunday. Picture Shutterstock.
A challenging but fast 91.3 kilometre FULGAZ bike course formed part of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship triathlon in Lahti, Finland on Sunday. Picture Shutterstock.

A 76-year-old Forster athlete has placed second in the men's 75-79 years 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship triathlon in Lahti, Finland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.