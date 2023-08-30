SOUTHERN United will play major semi-final of the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition at Boronia Park on Saturday, September 9.
The unbeaten Ospreys will look to advance straight to the grand final from the encounter.
Southern will play the Lambton Jaffas/Kurri Kurri preliminary final to be held in Newcastle on Saturday.
Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) had earlier hoped to play the grand final at a venue in the Great Lakes, should Southern United win on Saturday week and be first into the decider.
FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher told the Advocate that it would be a great promotion for the code in this area, He even checked with MidCoast Council regarding the availability of the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
However, those plans have been thwarted as it has been confirmed the grand final on Saturday, September 23 will be at Myers Park in Newcastle.
Southern United joined the Newcastle league for this season.
The club applied soon after the collapse of the Coastal Premier League played in 2022 between Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football clubs.
The Ospreys debuted in the coastal league last year and were beaten grand finalists in first grade.
Their success this season has gained the club an elevation into a higher league in Newcastle in 2024.
However, the first grade side will go into the finals series with limited game time.
There was a general bye in the competition a fortnight ago before the last round on August 19.
The Ospreys have another week off in the opening week of the finals before lining up for the major semi-final on September 9.
Should they win that there'll be another free weekend while their grand final opponents are decided on September 16.
First grade coach, Jonathon Newman agreed this isn't a perfect preparation.
However, he told the Advocate last week the Ospreys won't deviate from the one game at a time approach.
The club's immediate concern in the reserve grade side on Saturday, where they'll play Cooks Hill United in Newcastle.
Winner advances to the major semi with the loser contesting the minor semi.
