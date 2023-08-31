Just like her namesake, Nova shines as bright as a star, she is playful and affectionate and has a heart that matches her beautiful golden eyes.
But, sadly she has yet to find her forever home.
Now almost two years old, Nova has been a resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue, Forster for 10 months.
She is the last of 25 cats and kittens rescued from an abandoned house in Taree in October last year.
We have no idea why this gorgeous girl hasn't found her forever home yet, one of the many dedicated volunteers told the Great Lakes Advocate.
This independent miss is happy to bat toys around on her own or play with a human friend.
She would be best suited to a household where she can be the queen of the house.
Nova loves to have company and is quite happy relaxing while you go about your day. Nova is a happy and healthy girl.
She has been desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and is up to date with all flea, tick and worming preventatives.
"We anticipate that she would be ok in a home with only one other cat, provided there was a slow introduction."
