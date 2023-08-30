Great Lakes Advocate
The Interstate Challenge Shield will be contested this weekend in Tuncurry and Gloucester

August 31 2023 - 5:00am
NSW over 50s will take on Victoria in the interstate challenge series to be played at Tuncurry and Gloucester this weekend.
SOUTH Street Complex at Tuncurry will host matches in the NSW/Victoria over 50s and 55s interstate cricket challenge this weekend.

