SOUTH Street Complex at Tuncurry will host matches in the NSW/Victoria over 50s and 55s interstate cricket challenge this weekend.
Games also will be played at Gloucester.
Eight sides - NSW over 50s Blues and Waratah and over 55s Blues and Waratahs will take on Victoria over 50s A and B and 55s A and B.
Games will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday with four matches per day at Gloucester No 1 and 2 ovals and South Street, Tuncurry.
Play will be underway from 10am while there will be a presentation each afternoon at Gloucester Bowling Club.
The Interstate Challenge Shield was first contested in 2022, where NSW won 4-0.
NSW has had five winter training sessions in preparation at Sydney, Dubbo, Central Coast and Bathurst while trial games were played at Gloucester on July 16.
There are four current Australian representatives in the NSW sides - Tony Clark, Steve Mace, Brett James and Ashley Hardy and five former national representatives, Scott Atkinson, Phil Melville, Rowan Harry, Matt Lewis and Stuart Cris.
Gloucester's Chris Patterson is in the NSW 50s team and will be looking to score plenty of runs on his home track.
Other North Coast players involved are Greg Hall, Port Macquarie, Garry Rowe, Port Macquarie and Mark Vallette, Yamba.
Meanwhile, the Manning cricket season will be underway in October.
