The men's qualifying semi-final was an all Tuncurry-Forster match, with Gold playing Black.

By Mick McDonald
August 30 2023 - 10:00am
Jamie Collins from Pacific Palms in the semi-final clash against Wingham.
TWO Tuncurry-Forster football sides are through to the Southern League competition grand final qualifiers to be played next month.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

