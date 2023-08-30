TWO Tuncurry-Forster football sides are through to the Southern League competition grand final qualifiers to be played next month.
This follows the opening round of semi-finals.
Tuncurry-Forster Gold women's team beat Wingham Warriors in a tight game 1-0 last Friday night, August 25.
The men's qualifying semi-final was an all Tuncurry-Forster game, with Gold playing Black.
Black prevailed 5-3 to move to the qualifier.
Gold will meet Old Bar this Saturday, September 2 at Tuncurry and must win to keep their premiership hopes alive.
Wingham Warriors beat Pacific Palms 4-2 in the other semi-final to move through to the September 9 grand final qualifier.
Wingham led 3-0 before Palms narrowed the gap to 3-2.
The Warriors sealed the win with a late goal.
Tuncurry Forster will host Saturday's semi-finals, starting at 9am.
The club will be represented in the under 13s and 15s earlier in the day.
The 13s topped the table.
