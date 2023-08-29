FORSTER-Tuncurry's under 15s will carry the club's hopes of winning a Group Three Junior Rugby League premiership this weekend.
The Hawks, coached by Tony Clifton and Daniel Stallworthy, will meet Old Bar in the grand final at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium at 12.45pm on Sunday, September 3.
Forster finished the minor premier and secured a grand final berth by beating Wauchope 24-12 last Sunday, August 27 at Wingham.
The Hawks downed Sunday's opponents, Old Bar, 13-12 in the second week of the finals.
"It's been close all year between us and the Pirates,'' Clifton said.
"We just got over them by one point in the semi-final," he said.
"We had a win against them in the first round of the competition and they had a win against us in the second.''
Clifton expects Sunday will be another tight encounter.
"Both sides are pretty well matched. They defend strongly,'' he said.
Clifton said five-eighth, Chase Doherty has been strong all season for the Hawks as has busy hooker, Mitch Whitby.
It's been close all year between us and the Pirates.- Forster Tuncurry Hawks coach, Tony Clifton
"And I've got plenty of blokes there who can attack, our two centres are very good as is the fullback. Our lock, Sam Wilkinson scored a couple of tries last week,'' Clifton said.
While the Hawks only have the one grand finalist, Clifton said it had been a successful year for the club.
"We had a lot of sides make it through to the semi-finals,'' he said.
"And club-wise it has been really, really good.
"We have plenty of volunteers and plenty of help out there for the players.''
He was confident the club had build on this for 2024.
"Nathan Loadsman is in his first year of president and he's done a really good job.
"Hopefully that'll carry on next year.''
The grand finals of the under 11s and 12s grades will be played at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 2 along with two girls' tackle grades.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry's women's league tag side can't afford to lose another game if they're going to win this year's Group Three premiership.
The Hawks finished the competition proper in second place behind minor premier Port City.
However, they were beaten 14-10 by Taree City in the preliminary semi-final last Saturday at Kempsey.
The Hawks will now have to get over Port Sharks in the minor semi-final at Old Bar on Saturday at Port Macquarie.
Taree meets Port City in the major semi on Sunday at Old Bar.
Saturday's game will start at 11am.
In first grade Macleay ended Wingham's season by winning the minor semi-final 32-22 at Kempsey.
Port Sharks upset Port City 36-14 in the preliminary semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
On Saturday Port City plays Macleay at Port Macquarie with Old Bar hosting Port Sharks in the major semi on Sunday.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.