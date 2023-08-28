Police are appealing to members of the public for any information after receiving a report a child was approached by a stranger yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 28.
The nine-year-old girl was walking along Head Street, Forster towards Cross Street at approximately 3pm when she was approached by a man, who took hold of her wrist.
She resisted, broke free from the man's hold and ran off.
He was last seen fleeing into nearby parkland.
The girl notified a parent, and the incident was reported to officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District who began an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man was described to be between 160-170cm tall, with a large build, a tanned complexion and aged in his 40s.
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded jumper, beige pants, and black shoes.
Police are urging anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, to come forward and contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
