Council

Plans were to construct an 11-storey building on a strip of land in Manning Street, Tuncurry

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Designer's drawing of the north elevation of the proposed development. Picture Stephen Jones design.
A development application (DA) to demolish the South Pacific Palms Motor Inn and one-time Blackies restaurant in Manning Street, Tuncurry and construct an 11-storey mixed use building has been put on the backburner, at lease until October.

