A development application (DA) to demolish the South Pacific Palms Motor Inn and one-time Blackies restaurant in Manning Street, Tuncurry and construct an 11-storey mixed use building has been put on the backburner, at lease until October.
Plans to develop the site, which also includes vacant land (single storey weatherboard buildings were demolished between 2013-15) date back to 2004.
A DA was initially approved by the former Great Lakes Council in early 2004 for a part five and 10-storey retail outlets, a restaurant, 47 residential units and underground car park within the block's southern section.
Fast forward to September 2020 when a DA was lodged for an eight-storey shop-top housing project in the northern section of the land.
However, the DA was withdrawn 12 months later.
During last week's August monthly ordinary meeting, MidCoast Council councillors determined the application for the 11-storey building was outside of the Great Lakes Local Environment Plan due to the height of the building, which was more than 10 per cent above the designated allowed height.
Putting forward an amendment, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle asked if the applicant could submit a revised application to delete a floor from their proposal, which would make it compliant with the LEP.
The revised plans would be considered at the October meeting, if submitted.
If the amended plans are not submitted council will determine the application based on the information provided.
The concern, as far as the public interest, an undesirable precedent would be set if we approve the DA, Cr Tickle said.
As such, it would be totally irresponsible and unfair to people in the area if we were to set such a precedent where there were further buildings of this height on that strip.- MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
"As such, it would be totally irresponsible and unfair to people in the area if we were to set such a precedent where there were further buildings of this height on that strip," he said.
"If we look opposite where that development is there's a park, there is passive recreation opportunity, we are looking to maintain an amenity that consists with the development control plan and basically the concern there is an opportunity for the proponent to come back with a proposal which is within the development control plan and still get the development he is seeking."
Jeremy Miller echoed Cr Tickle's comments adding that within that zone buildings weren't permitted to reach 30 metres.
"There is an opportunity to vary it within 10 per cent, which is fair," Cr Miller said.
"Sometimes a lift-well may go slightly above rather than a hard 30 metres," he said.
"But, this does go more than the 10 per cent and at a certain point we have to draw the line.
"So asking the developer and the proponent to go back and sharpen the pencil just a bit and look at what might be more appropriate for the public space there.
"We don't want to get to the point where it is 11 storeys and then next one is 12 and the next one is 15 the next one is 20 I think it is appropriate we draw a line here."
