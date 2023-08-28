Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Look out for motorcycle riders wearing the bright yellow 'I am Joe Rider' vests between October 9-13 October.

By Staff Reporters
August 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spot Joe Rider for your chance to win
Spot Joe Rider for your chance to win

October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and if you spot 'Joe Rider' between October 9-13 there is a chance to win prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.