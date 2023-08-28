Hazard reduction burns to continue in Myall Lakes National Park

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning further hazard reduction burning in Myall Lakes National Park, near Mayers Flat on The Lakes Way, from tomorrow Tuesday, August 29.
Weather permitting, the planned 440-hectare burn is the second stage of a hazard reduction operation to be conducted nine kilometres west of Bungwahl.
The burn aims to protect the park and nearby private properties by creating a mosaic of fuel-reduced zones within the national park, which will reduce the spread and intensity of future bushfires.
The northern side of the park will be closed for the duration of the burn.
The area will be reopened once it is considered safe.
Smoke may be visible to residents in Bulahdelah, Seal Rocks and Smiths Lake.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state are co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
