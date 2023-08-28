The future of the community is in good hands if the skills and aspirations of a group of young women from Great Lakes College, Forster campus is anything to go by.
Aged from 13-17 years, the teenagers are taking part in the pilot program, Girls to the Front.
The Indigenous based program equips the girls with knowledge, tools and confidence, and at the same time encourages them to step up and become mentors or leaders within their communities.
Conducted one day a week over 20 weeks, the girls are exposed to a variety of life experiences from attending a NRL match or learning to paddleboard, preparing meals for Catholic Care or volunteering at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.
"Each week there is a different outing," Homebase, Tuncurry youth case worker, Sarah Little said.
Sarah explained the program, conducted in conjunction with Forster police, was primarily run to demonstrate to the girls how to give back to their community through building self esteem and teaching leadership skills.
"We can give them these tools to make the right choices."
At the end of the course one of the nine participants will be acknowledged with a mentorship award, enabling them to continue on the next program as a facilitator.
Depending on government funding, future plans are to expand the program to other secondary schools within the Mid-Coast region.
Selected by campus staff to take part in the program, 15-year-old Nakyha Smith said she had learned there were 'lots of different things out there'.
Nakyha said she loved learning about her culture, and mindfulness.
"I love it; how we get to do different things."
The Year 9 student said at the moment she was thinking about a career in childcare.
Great Lakes College student support officer, Nicole Hansen said the program created additional skills for the girls to become more connected with their communities and being able to mentor fellow students.
"The kids going through this program are amazing," she said.
"The love it; if gives them a sense of community and what is available for them in the future."
Last week six girls spent the morning at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue, Forster.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.