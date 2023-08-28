Great Lakes Advocate
New digital fire warning signs as 2023 bushfire danger period starts

By Staff Reporters
August 28 2023 - 10:00am
The bushfire danger period will begin on September 1 in the Mid-Coast as emergency services warn of a hot, dry season ahead.

