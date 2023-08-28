Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Jeanette and Jerrad Allen have received the SLS NSW President's Medal

By Anne Evans
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:51am, first published August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club members, Jeanette and Jerrad Allen were last Saturday night, August 26 recognised for their contribution to the surf life saving movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.