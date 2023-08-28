Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club members, Jeanette and Jerrad Allen were last Saturday night, August 26 recognised for their contribution to the surf life saving movement.
Held in Sydney, the annual Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence celebrates the achievements if its 76,000 members, who represented 129 clubs during what has been described as a challenging 2022-23 season.
Jeanette and Jerrad, who is the Pacific Palms club president, were honoured with the prestigious SLS NSW President's Medal for their unwavering and selfless dedication, and the conduct of many brave rescues.
During the season NSW beaches recorded the deadliest summer of all time with 28 drownings, 26 of which were on unpatrolled beaches.
Most fatalities were due to swimmers and waders being caught in rip currents.
Without the selfless dedication of volunteer lifesavers, there would have been untold more fatalities.
At this year's gala awards ceremony volunteers from across the state were acknowledged for their achievements and the crowning of a new group of award recipients.
Elizabeth Beach, which is home to the Pacific Palms club, is popular with families due to the protection of Charlotte Head and Seagull Point.
However, it does have permanent rip currents which flow out along both headlands at each end and, during higher waves, one or two rips form in the centre of the beach.
Most popular swimming beaches in NSW are danger rated by Surf Life Saving Beachsafe (https://beachsafe.org.au/), where Elizabeth Beach is rated of 4/10 (moderately safe).
Known as 'PacPalms', the surf club has only 16 regular rostered patrol members to protect locals and visitors each weekend during summer, and public holidays.
Hence, whether on duty or off-duty call out, the amazing band is all too often called into action.
The two award winners, along with fellow club members, David and Michelle Ellis, were at the state awards after being nominated for the most significant state Rescue of the Month Award.
We are still coming to terms with the significance of this award.- Pacific Palms SLSC president, Jerrad Allen
They were unsuccessful in this category, but Jerrrad was astonished when he and Jeanette were called up for the President's Medal.
"We were stunned," Jerrad said.
"People say they can't normally get me to shut up, but this really did," he said.
"We are still coming to terms with the significance of this award."
While David Ellis has racked up 30 years of beach patrol service, Jeanette and Jerrad recently received awards for 10 years with 100 per cent attendance at rostered beach duties.
Not so surprised at the recognition of Jeanette and Jerrad was Lower North Coast Branch president, Ross Blowers, who said this was justifiable acknowledgement for their dedication, hard work, availability and many rescues, most recently a winter rescue at dusk.
PacPalms is the southern-most club in the Lower North Coast Branch which operates along the coastal area from Crowdy Head in the north to Seal Rocks in the south.
The branch is the major water safety, drowning prevention, and surf rescue agency.
It is a network of volunteer surf lifesavers, professional lifeguards, support operations, and drowning prevention infrastructure and systems.
The branch has six clubs - Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and the aforementioned Pacific Palms.
With the approaching start of the 2023-24 surf season, all clubs are looking to increase numbers in order to enhance their capacity to ensure the safety of locals and visitors on our regional beaches. Clubs can be contacted on Facebook and websites.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.