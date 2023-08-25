COMMUNITY groups across the east coast of the state have banded together to defend bushland from what they call "inappropriate" developments.
The new alliance, called Coastal Residents United, is taking a stand against so-called 'zombie DAs' - developments approved decades ago that dodge the need for environmental, cultural or other impact assessments required under modern day planning rules.
Among them is the Hallidays Point Community Action Group (HPCAG), which has been gathering signatures against a proposed development for an over 55s retirement village on Hallidays Point. Group spokesperson Kym Kilpatrick said approval of zombie DAs is causing destruction of habitat and fragmentation up and down the coast.
Kym says the development application on Blackhead road is for land that is a remnant bit of corridor between Darawank Nature Reserve and Kappinghat Nature Reserve that houses endangered species.
The DA was originally approved in 2004 and was for a nursing home "so that people in this area could stay close to loved ones as they age," Kym said.
"Now it's morphed into an over 55 lifestyle village.
"These zombie DAs do not have to comply with current biodiversity conservation legislation, they do not have to comply with current disability access legislation, hey do not have to comply with current planning legislation.
A lot of these zombie DAs are sited in really highly valuable ecosystems."
On Thursday, Coastal Residents United, including members from HPCAG and Concerned Citizens of Harrington, presented petitions calling for a moratorium on zombie developments to be tabled in the Upper House, followed by a public forum co-hosted by Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann, South Coast MP Liza Butler, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich and Ballina MP Tamara Smith.
Ms Faehrmann said dozens of communities fighting "large" and "inappropriate" developments in their small towns contacted her last year crying out for help.
What I found was an onslaught of development planned that would destroy coastal NSW as we know, and love it,- Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann
"What I found was an onslaught of development planned that would destroy coastal NSW as we know, and love it," she said.
"Many of the opposed developments are so-called 'zombie' developments. Approved decades ago, they've avoided any of the environmental, cultural and other impact assessments that would be required today.
"Combined, these campaigns add up to potentially thousands of hectares of bushland lost along our precious coast - much of it is habitat for threatened species on the brink of extinction that cannot withstand any further loss of habitat."
The alliance presented petitions gathered from a number of community groups, including HPCAG, all with more than 600 signatures.
Greens MP Sue Higginson said the state's planning system isn't "fit for purpose", arguing it puts developers' profits above local communities.
"Communities up and down the coast of NSW are fighting inappropriate developments as the impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises worsen," she said.
