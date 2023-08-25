There has been a serious shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie.
A man in his 40s is in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital after being bitten by a shark while in the water at Watonga Rocks, south of Tacking Point.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene around 10am. A spokesperson said the man sustained serious injuries to his upper and lower leg.
The man was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Surf Lifesaving NSW said beaches in the area will remain closed for at least 24 hours.
The Australian Lifeguard Service supervisor and team have erected signage at the location to warn people to stay out of the water.
A Surf Life Saving NSW drone operator is on site and will be conducting surveillance flights to monitor any shark activity in the area.
Surf Lifesaving NSW said they were unsure of the type of shark involved at this stage and experts from the Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) have begun investigating.
MORE TO COME
