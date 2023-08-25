Wingham's Wingsong Choir will be joining internationally renowned violinist Harmonnia Junus at The MEC for Wanderlust, a magical musical adventure around the world with music.
Wanderlust explores the beauty and diversity of our world through music inspired by the six continents of Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America.
Harmonnia Junus will be accompanied by South-Korean born pianist Soowon Seo and Wingsong Choir for a selection of much-loved pieces capturing the magic of South American nights, the mystique of Asia, the gypsy dances of Europe, the jazz music of North America, and the vastness and beauty of Australia and Africa. Wanderlust also pays homage to musical greats Bernstein, Piazzolla, Gershwin, Kats-Chernin and many more.
"I am so excited to be performing Wanderlust at the Manning Entertainment Centre to bring to life the diverse soundtracks of each of the continents through the lyrical expression of music, as well as collaborating with Manning Valley's Wingsong Choir, who share our love of world music," Harmonnia Junus said.
"Soowon Seo and I have also organised a dedicated local schools-only matinee performance to offer what we believe is an enriching cultural and educational experience that will engage the region's music students and inspire them in their musical endeavours."
Wingsong Choir's musical director, Sandra Kwa has been with the choir since 2007 and leading since 2018.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Harmonnia and Soowon on Wanderlust to join them in creating this journey through music. Wingsong Choir's foundation is built on the strong values of promoting peace, harmony and equality in our global community and Wanderlust is a wonderful way to deepen our understanding of music and cultures from around the globe," Sandra said.
Wanderlust will be performed in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at The MEC 7pm on Saturday, September 16, and 2pm on Sunday, September 17. Tickets cost $22-43 and are available online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/112339.
