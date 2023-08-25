Interactive map details MidCoast Council's major road projects

An interactive map on MidCoast Council's website provides the community with ongoing information about the large-scale roadworks that are being undertaken across the region.
With $60 million being spent on major road works across the MidCoast in 2023-24, there are a large number of projects in planning or delivery.
Director of engineering and infrastructure services, Robert Scott, explained that the map function on the website provides the community with a snapshot of what they can expect to see delivered.
"We are updating the information on the map on a monthly basis, so the information is current and reflects the stage we are at in each particular area," Mr Scott said.
It includes information like timelines, funding sources, description of the work being done and what, if any impacts there will be on traffic.
It is important to note that the map only shows major renewals and new works. It does not show the maintenance, planned or unplanned, that is scheduled for an area.
More than $16 million will be spent on the road maintenance program in addition to the $60 million being invested in larger-scale works.
"Our maintenance work is programmed on a needs-basis that reflects the level of relative risk, and this can vary depending on the impact of weather conditions on our network and other factors," Mr Scott said.
The interactive map can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/majorroadprojects.
