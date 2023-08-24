Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Discovery Park Forster donates playground equipment to Taree Women's Refuge

By Staff Writers
August 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The African proverb: "It takes a village to raise a child" certainly rings true in the case of Taree Women's Refuge where it took a whole community to raise a playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.