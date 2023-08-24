The African proverb: "It takes a village to raise a child" certainly rings true in the case of Taree Women's Refuge where it took a whole community to raise a playground.
One and a half years ago Samaritans Foundation team leader, Suzie Rowe, the organisation that runs the refuge, received a phone call asking if they would like a secondhand playground for the refuge.
David and Georgina Woodlee from Forster Discovery Park were having a new waterpark for children installed, and wanted to find a new home for their old playground equipment.
The Great Lakes Women's Shelter had just had one built and didn't need it.
"So they asked us, and we said, absolutely," Suzi said.
Construction of the playground at its new home took so long because the Samaritans had to find a way of having it built.
They originally contacted the equipment manufacturers Moduplay, which said it would charge $150,000 to put up the old equipment with softfall underneath.
However, thanks to the generosity of the local community, the Samaritans did not have to spend a cent.
"One of my staff members went in hard to try and get it all built by people in the community," Suzi said.
"The Rotary Club of Taree were the ones that put their hands up and said, 'yep, we'll come and do it'.
"They did it for free with the help of Samaritans staff and husbands, in particular Brayden McFawn, who was instrumental in putting all the pieces together.
This (new playground) means the kids can go out the back and play with safety and mums can sit out there and watch their kids.- Samaritans Foundation team leader, Suzie Rowe
"We all stood there and had no idea but he was the one that was able to do it for us.
"It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears."
Originally the children at the refuge had old wooden play equipment and a cheap swing set, which often broke, to play on.
"This (new playground) means the kids can go out the back and play with safety and mums can sit out there and watch their kids.
The playground was officially opened on Tuesday, August 23 with a gathering of Samaritans staff and donors for morning tea.
The donors were presented with a gift and a certificate in gratitude for their help, time and effort, and Bishop Charlie Murray and the Taree Anglican priest blessed the playground equipment.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody that made it happen," Suzi said.
"It was it's a long time in the making and it feels very good to have it finished."
Special thanks went out to Discovery Park, Forster, Sisters on Steel Hunter Chapter, Rotary Club of Taree, Brayden McFawn, Shawn Griffin, Samaritans staff, Manning Valley Landscapes, Thomas Scaffolding, Forster, Bunnings, Forster, A Towing Service and Crane Truck Hire, Forster and Tuncurry Waste Management.
