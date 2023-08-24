Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Increased calls to MidCoast Council customer service centre following changes to rates notice

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council prepared for ratepayer response
Council prepared for ratepayer response

MidCoast Council has received a significant number of calls to its customer service centre following the amalgamation of water and sewer charges with the annual rates notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.