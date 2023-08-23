Great Lakes Advocate
Diamond Boardriders Winter Invitational 2023

By Staff Writers
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 12:00pm
Eden Gray has taken out the men's division, while Emma Claxton won the women's at the first Diamond Boardriders Winter Invitational.

Local News

