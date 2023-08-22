Two fires burning in the Great Lakes remain at advice level.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers are attending an out of control grass fire along Woodlands Road, Nabiac, while the bushfire in Newmans Road, Wootton is now under control, according to the RFS Fires Near Me site.
More than eight hectares of land has burnt at the Wootton site since the fire began on Sunday, August 20.
Volunteers were called to what was described on the Wootton RFS Facebook page, as a large fire.
No-one was in attendance.
Firecom was advised and a call-out activated.
After several hours of blacking out and backburning the fire was declared safe at approximately 6.30pm and crews stood down.
Returning to the site yesterday, Monday, August 21 crews discovered a few hot spots which were blacked out.
The Wootton crew was assisted by Bulahdelah RFS volunteers.
More than 75 fires are burning across the state this afternoon, Tuesday, August 22.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
