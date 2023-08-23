FORSTER Dolphins head to Wauchope again this Saturday, August 26 aiming to book grand final berths in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union men's and women's 10 competition.
The Dolphins will play Wauchope Thunder in the first grade and Gloucester in the women's 10s.
Grand finals will be played at Taree on Saturday, September 9.
The first week of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby finals series awaited both teams at Andrews Park Wauchope and conditions could not have been better.
The girls had a slow start with a lot of nervous passes and miscommunication in defence. This allowed Wallamba to score an early try which helped wake the Dolphins up and focus on the job at hand.
Gabby Bolt led from the front again with some bruising defence and very important runs in attack, one which resulted in a try under the posts after running over a couple of defenders.
Zahli Bolt was amazing on the wing again scoring a couple of tries to add to her already large season tally of 12.
The girls really showed how much they have improved this year running out 32-5 winners and marching on to the grand final qualifier against Gloucester.
THE Dolphins did the opposite to the girls and got off to a quick start scoring two early tries through Kaleb Trudgett and Memphis McBride. Unfortunately neither was converted resulting in a 10 point lead and leaving Wallamba very much in the fight.
A fight is exactly what followed with Wallamba scoring the next 17 points to take a strong lead into the last 20 minutes of the game.
With the game and season on the line the Dolphins attacking weapons Memphis McBride and Angus Edwards took it upon themselves to make an impact.
They really showed how skilful they are on their feet scoring two long range tries between them giving Forster a slim three point lead heading into the last few minutes, Wallamba secured a penalty just about on full time within range for their super boot Jackson Martin and he stepped up and swiftly put it through the posts to leave the scores 20-20 at full time forcing the game into extra time.
Extra time started well for the Dolphins with Aaron Booby scoring a well worked forwards try to give them the upper hand early and force Wallamba to play with a little more risk and push passes that maybe didn't need to be made.
One such pass found its way into Blake Newcombe's hands and he sprinted away to score under the posts making for an easy conversion for Liam Brady to make the score 32-20.
The game meandered to a close with no further changes to the score. While it ended up being a comprehensive win to Forster the score by no means indicates how tough and tight the game was and if that's a sign of the footy both clubs can play season 2024 is going to be one of the bets yet.
The win was soured somewhat with a shoulder injury to Rohan Garney all but ending his season. Darcy Ryan also failed to finish the game and he will be monitored to see if he can back up again this week.
