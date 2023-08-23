Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Dolphins into Lower North Coast Rugby finals

By Greg Harvie
August 24 2023 - 3:00am
Angus Edwards showed skill to score a long range try for Forster Dolphins in the semi-final win over Wallamba at Wauchope.
FORSTER Dolphins head to Wauchope again this Saturday, August 26 aiming to book grand final berths in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union men's and women's 10 competition.

