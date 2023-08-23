Great Lakes Advocate
Sunny Williams has claimed his second title in as many years

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
Archer Thoms is the Australian groms bodyboard champion.
FORSTER Bodyboard Club surfers, Archer Thoms and Sunny Williams are national champions following success in the Australian titles held at Port Macquarie.

