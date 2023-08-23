FORSTER Bodyboard Club surfers, Archer Thoms and Sunny Williams are national champions following success in the Australian titles held at Port Macquarie.
Archer was successful in the groms (under 13) division while he was second in the cadets to Sunny.
This makes it two championships in two years for Sunny, as he won the groms in 2022
It was another successful championship for the Forster club.
Ollie Williams was third in the groms where Archie Williams was sixth.
Azza Glossop was second in drop knee.
The championship was decided over three days and conditions were said to be perfect for the second and third, with 3-4 foot waves.
All qualified for the nationals following the state titles earlier this year.
Meanwhile the fifth round of the Forster club competition will be held on Sunday.
Club members will also contest the David Gosby Memorial in Port Macquarie in October.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
