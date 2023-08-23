Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United finish Newcastle Zone 2 season with resounding win against Barnsley

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Troy Chipperfield in action for Southern United this season. The side's next game will be on September 9 for the grand final qualifer.
Troy Chipperfield in action for Southern United this season. The side's next game will be on September 9 for the grand final qualifer.

SOUTHERN United rounded off the Newcastle Zone 2 football season in style when beating Barnsley 4-0 in the final round clash at Boronia.

