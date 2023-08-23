SOUTHERN United rounded off the Newcastle Zone 2 football season in style when beating Barnsley 4-0 in the final round clash at Boronia.
Coach, Jonathon Newman described the performance as 'very pleasing.'
"Particularly considering the trouble Barnsley caused us last time at their place,'' he said.
"It was good to finish an early opportunity this time, and for the second match in a row we scored as many in the second half as we did in the first. We really limited Barnsley's scoring chances.''
However, the reserve grade lost to Barnsley 2-0. This means the Ospreys will finish the season-proper in third place.
"We really didn't perform up to our standards on Saturday against a highly motivated Barnsley United reserve grade - they had to win to make the finals and fair play to them, they did just that,'' Newman said.
We really didn't perform up to our standards on Saturday against a highly motivated Barnsley United reserve grade - they had to win to make the finals and fair play to them, they did just that.- Jonathon Newman
"We fell into a pattern of trying to hit hopeful through balls rather than sticking with a plan which involved moving our opposition around more.''
He said this allowed Barnsley to maintain a solid defensive structure and really limited Southern's scoring opportunities.
"Their two goals were from the only two clear cut chances they had - a penalty and a set piece,'' he said.
"There's certainly some work to be done at training in the next two weeks before we meet Cooks Hill.''
Newman pointed out that many of the reserve grade players were in their first season of senior football.
The finals starts on September 9, with no football again in the league this weekend.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.