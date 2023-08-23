Great Lakes Advocate
Ospreys won't play another match until the grand final qualifying match on Saturday, September 9

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 24 2023 - 5:00am
Beau Wynter gets Southern United on the attack during a Newcastle Zone 2 clash this season. The first grade side doesn't have a game until September 9.
SOUTHERN United will face a stop-start conclusion to the Newcastle Zone 2 football first grade season, with first grade coach, Jonathon Newman describing the next month as 'challenging.'

Local News

