SOUTHERN United will face a stop-start conclusion to the Newcastle Zone 2 football first grade season, with first grade coach, Jonathon Newman describing the next month as 'challenging.'
The Ospreys completed the season-proper undefeated to lock down a grand final qualifying game berth.
However, there was a general bye in the competition on August 12 before Southern defeated Barnsley 4-0 in the final round game last weekend.
There's no football this weekend, meaning the Ospreys won't play now until the grand final qualifying match on Saturday, September 9.
"Fortunately that will be at home,'' Newman said.
"We'll play either Lambton Jaffas or Kurri and both can potentially be difficult opponents.
"If successful in qualifying for the grand final we'll get another week off before the decider in Newcastle on September 23.''
Newman said no decision had yet been made on the venue for the qualifying game.
"It will depend on the best available pitch,'' he said.
While agreeing it isn't a perfect preparation, Newman insisted the Ospreys won't deviate from the one game at a time approach.
"As a squad our next big target is to get both teams into the decider, and as such we'll focus on getting past Cooks Hill in the reserve grade,'' he said.
United's reserve grade finished in third place.
