Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection, in conjunction with Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade, has extended an invitation across the Mid-Coast region to its Fire Skills Expo early next month.
According to regional support officer, Corinne Jackson, the event has been designed to help landholders learn practical skills and build confidence when it comes to fire management and preparation.
"On the day you can expect demonstrations on fire trailers with pod and pump, using rake hoes and fire extinguishers, how to use a drip torch and much more," Corine said.
For the kids, and the young at heart, there will be plenty of opportunity for photographs with the impressive RFS fire truck.
We look forward to seeing you there.- Regional support officer, Corinne Jackson
At the same time there will be interactive activities like the SIM tables (a sandpit with fire behaviour projected on it, Corinne said.
Also attending the day-long event will be MidCoast District Rural Fire Service, Hunter Local Land Services and MidCoast Council along with a free barbecue lunch and plenty of entertainment for the kids.
Sign up to show your interest here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/fire-skills-expo- 2023-tickets-596351091167 or contact fire ecology education officer Olivia Eglin at mc2t.fire@gmail.com
The event will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 10am-2pm at Bulahdelah Showground.
"We look forward to seeing you there".
