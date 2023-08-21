Great Lakes Advocate
RunFest 2023 attracted more than 1100 competitors

Updated August 22 2023 - 2:06pm, first published August 21 2023 - 10:48am
Now into its second decade, Eire Constructions RunFest was held in Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, August 20, in idyllic, spring-like conditions

