Now into its second decade, Eire Constructions RunFest was held in Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, August 20, in idyllic, spring-like conditions
The six event program began at 7am with the Sevan Apartments 21 kilometre half marathon followed at 9am with Mid Coast Podiatry 10 kilometre before th First State Property Valuers five kilometre races.
Competitors could enter all three in a combined challenge, the Treble Breakwall Buster.
As a day designed to cater for entrants of all ages and levels of fitness, subsequent events included the Indigenous Marathon Foundation #WalkSweatInspite three kilometre (all ages), the Discovery Parks three kilometre (9-12 years), and the Discovery Parks three kilometre Kids FunRun (4-8 yrs).
The most challenging event was the Treble Bridge Buster which involves participation in the 21, 10 and five kilometre events with little recovery time between each.
The picturesque RunFest courses began in Oyster Parade, between the Forster Surf Club and Beaches International Hotel, except for the three kilometre event which started from John Wright Park adjacent to the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
From these starting points, courses spanned different combination of streets and pathways from Tuncurry Breakwall to Pebbly Beach, but all encompassed at least two crossings of the iconic Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
A further feature of the day was the enthusiastic spectator encouragement of competitors led by master of ceremonies, Nat Heath.
Race director, Kevin Chilvers, said the organising committee was delighted with the day and the large number of nominations for the program.
With more than 1100 entrants this year, the Forster-Tuncurry event is one component of an 'awesome foursome' RunFest program with other runs being held at Port Macquarie, the Central Coast and South West Rocks.
The running club with the most entries came from Port Pacers with 48 nominees, Run Port Mac with 42, and Nangers with 26.
Chilvers said the success of the day was the result of 'many hands make light work'.
In particular, he mentioned the manifold volunteers who assisted as marshals and check-point monitors.
Most of these assistants came from the Manning Dragon Boats Racing Club, the YMCA and the Forster Surf Club although others came from competing clubs.
For the first decade of local RunFest, the former Forster Surf Club building was the administration centre for the event.
This year, however, the old clubhouse has been demolished and building of a magnificent new structure is well underway.
Administration this year was via tents in the Beaches International car park.
Chilvers expressed his excitement to hopefully be one of the first major events to be hosted in this new Forster SLS clubhouse which is slated for completion shortly before RunFest 12.
In thanking local supporters, Chilvers thanked the multiple sponsors and commended the MidCoast Council for the welcoming support and encouragement in organising the event.
His final expression of thanks went to the volunteers from the combined Manning-Great Lakes Branch of St. John Ambulance.
RESULTS:
Half marathon (21km):
Men: James Ham from Ballarat (1:17.21), 1; Robert Fish, Port Macquarie (1:17.30), 2; Adam Mainey, Port Macquarie (1:19.03), 3. Women: Belinda James, Port Macquarie (1:27.46), 1; Mykala Edwards (1:29.33), 2; and Melissa Selby (1:33.22), 3.
MidCoast Podiatry Fun Run (10km):
Men: James Alexander (34.25)1, Liam Maginnis (34.28), 2; Adam Carrall (36.57) 3. Female: Carly Terrett (40.03), 1; Katherine Parker (41.31), 2; Tori Maxwell (43.35), 3.
First State Property Valuers (5km)
Men: Caleb Bettison (17.57), 1; Thomas Hill (19.30), 2; Liam Wallace (19.36), 3. Women: Carly Terrett (21.10),1; May Medlin (24.16) 2, Michelle McDonald (24.31), 3.
IMF #WalkSweatInspire (3km)
Lexie Jones (19.49), 1;Tully Jones (23.40) ,2, Mikayla Fonyodi (25.41, 3.
IMF #WalkSweatInspire (3km) (9-12 years) Felic Richardson (15.52), 1; Darcy Every (16.25)2, and Eli Lea (16.29), 3.
Discovery Parks 3km Kids Fun Run (4-8 yrs) was an event where whole families, often 3 generations jogged, walked and pushed strollers with babies, with a win to the girls: Piper Barden, (15.00)1 and boys, Rory Currie (15.18), 2 and Simon Barden (15.50), 3.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.