HE'S had limited experience in the sport, however. Kyle Ragno from Forster-Tuncurry is off to the World Obstacle Course Racing Championships in Belgium next month.
It's an event he didn't know even existed until last June. Ragno explained that obstacle course racing was "basically like cross country running with obstacles."
He qualified for the world championship after completing a spartan race in Brisbane.
"I'd seen spartan racing and I always wanted to go in one,'' Ragno said.
In the company of his brother and a couple of mates, Ragno headed to Brisbane in May to contest a spartan event.
He finished fourth in 20-24 age group and he was pleased with that effort.
However, more good news was on the way.
"Obstacle Australia officials were there and they told me I'd qualified for the world championship. I thought, sweet, since I've qualified, I might as well go.''
Obstacle or spartan racing requires agility, speed, strength and endurance, he said.
"It's sorta like Ninja Warrior - but over a longer distance,'' Ragno said
He'll contest the 15 kilometre standard race in Belgium. That'll involve clearing 50 obstacles.
"There's also a six kilometre team event that I'm doing as well.''
Obstacles include a rope swing, climbing a rope, running up a curve wall, carrying stones and sand traps to name some.
Ragno admits he's not sure what time he will clock, but will aim for three hours. He isn't expecting to return home a world champion, but is determined to complete the course.
The championship runs from September 14 to 17.
While there'll be athletes from around the planet in action, Ragno admits the sport is still in its infancy in Australia.
He's hoping the world event will get some exposure here and that'll help its growth. This will also be the first world event Australia has participated.
"I'm not even sure how many athletes from Australia are going,'' he said.
Ragno is training with Ben Schmitzer from Diamond Beach, who is an ambassador for Spartan Australia. He has two sessions a week with him.
"On Wednesdays we do a lot of endurance work - lots of reps of certain movements,'' he said.
"On Sundays we have obstacle training. Ben has a circuit set up in his backyard. I normally run about 13 kilometres on a Sunday - it's pretty hard.''
He also trains at the gym and runs three to four days a week. Rango said he sought Schmitzer's help after speaking to a mate of his dad.
"He trains with Ben and recommended him.''
Ragno only found out in June that he'd qualified.
"I'm doing as much as I can to prepare, I just hope it will be enough,'' he said.
