He qualified for the world championship after completing a spartan race in Brisbane.

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:06am, first published August 22 2023 - 1:00pm
HE'S had limited experience in the sport, however. Kyle Ragno from Forster-Tuncurry is off to the World Obstacle Course Racing Championships in Belgium next month.

