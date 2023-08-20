Two bushfires burning in Mid-Coast region

The Rural Fire Services is attending a grassfire in Willow Point Road, Failford.
The fire, which is now under control, started just before 4pm this afternoon, Sunday, August 20.
RFS volunteers also are attending an out of control bushfire along Newmans Road Wootton,
The fire began burning at approximately 3pm this afternoon.
Both fires at at advice level.
The RFS is attending more than 90 bush and grass fires throughout the State.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
