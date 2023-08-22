Members of the community frequently comment or ask questions about the lack of land for development, or comment on how much development is occurring.
They also question the existence of what are colloquially called zombie DAs, MidCoast councillor, Paul Sandilands says.
"Staff have explained to councillors that there are significant amounts of land held by primarily, by developers," Cr Sandilands said.
"Many have been rezoned to allow, primarily, residential development but have no DA (development application) as yet.
"Those that have an approved DA are adjudged by NSW Government to be land that can be developed.
"This can result in there being significant amounts of land sitting idle and not being developed.
"This also makes it difficult to identify the exact quantum of these DAs or areas that have been rezoned, in terms of how many house blocks that could be available."
None of this can be controlled by council as they are constrained by government regulations, Cr Sandilands said.
In an effort to provide some clarity in this area Cr Sandilands has put forward a notice of motion asking for MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio to provide information at the October 25 monthly ordinary meeting on:
The motion is one of a number of topics for discussion on the agenda for this month's ordinary meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23 from 2pm.
The meeting is open to the public to either sit in on or watch via the livestream.
Mr Panuccio, encouraged residents to tune in for a chance to learn how council operates.
"The meetings make strategic decisions about how we operate as a council and are open to the community to participate in through our public and open forums or to view in person or online," he said.
Also on the agenda for debate is a DA for the demolition of an existing motel and other buildings on Manning Street, Tuncurry.
The proposal is to replace these sites with an 11-storey mixed use building with a basement car park.
The new construction will include a seven commercial tenancies and 36 residential units.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
