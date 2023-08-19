Cheering champions: Chatham High school win gold

Great Lakes Cheerleading, Forster has steered Chatham High School's cheerleading team, the Bullsharks to championship glory.
They've only been going three years, but the team has been named state champions.
The team of 11 girls travelled to Sydney to compete in the scholastic division at Cheercon Worlds Experiences NSW Championships on August 12-13.
It's the first time the girls have competed.
"The reactions of my families was just beautiful," assistant coach, Hope Labutis-Mays said.
"It made me cry because they were just so invested with their kids and watching them and so proud when they got it.
"We know that joy that the families feel when they see their kids succeeding at something."
Learning cheerleading and being part of a team is leading to positive results for the girls apart from the cheerleading world.
It's not all about the hairspray, makeup, glitzy costumes and peppy acrobatic routines - the school is seeing an improvement in the girls' attendance rates and grades.
"We had one of the girls in the team was getting suspended quite regularly and she hasn't had a suspension this year since being in the team," Hope said.
"We've really seen a turn around with the girls being part of it."
As well as the physical activity, the girls learn about resilience, nutrition needed for being an athlete, and take part in team bonding exercises.
Introducing cheerleading to the school was an initiative of Hope's.
Her daughter has been doing cheerleading for six years, and seeing the benefits it brought, Hope pushed for the program to be included at the school, who was happy to fully fund the program
The girls train with Shayla Sanders from Great Lakes Cheerleading, the Team Australia coach for a team which competed in a recent international competition in the US.
Their next competition will be in Newcastle in October.
