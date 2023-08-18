Members of the Forster Tuncurry Winter Swimming Club ( Mudcrabs) have taken their Sunday winter weekly swim on the road - all in the name of charity.
Last Sunday, August 13 the group travelled to the Black Head ocean baths setting to honour the memory of former member and a Black Head Surf Lifesaving Club member, David Quinlivan.
The event was for the inaugural David Quinlivan Memorial Relay Championship.
The format for the days competition had teams of four - like the Golden Oldies with a combined age of more than 300 years - up against some of younger teams, Kids & Dads whose combined age didn't crack 100.
Despite such age variances and everything in between a NASA style algorithm was developed in the interests of fairness to handicap each team on their way through the heats, quarters, semis and ultimately the grand final.
Out of 56 swimmers the final came down to four teams, The Kuzzo's,(Aaron Cassar, Jaime Manning, Shaun Davison and Solomon Cassar) The Speedos (Greg Puglisi, Dane Bridgement, Jesse Bridgement and Jason Berg) A Bridge Too Far (Kurt Bridgement, Karly Bridgement, Grant Bridgement and Gary Bridgement) and The Colonel's Klinks (Shane Cole, Greg Foster Ben Jansen and John Fleming)
The final was a hotly contested event with the The Klinks and Kuzzo's holding an early lap and half lead.
By the time the Bridgeys and the Speedos hit the water it looked an insurmountable challenge for them to worry the leaders but in what can only be described as a miracle swim the speedos loomed up and with 15 metres to swim Jesse Bridgement anchored The Speedos to a dominant victory.
Some have questioned whether the NASA adopted algorithm was not compromised but without further evidence to support such a breach (Puglisi and Berg have been very silent) however the Speedos claimed the title and $1000 was donated to a local charity/organisation of their choosing, the Forster and Mayo private hospital rehabilitation clinic.
Following the success of this year's inaugural event it will return on the second Sunday of August, 2024 at Black Head with additional events added to the program.
Members of the community are invited to the weekly Mudcrabs meat raffle held at Forster Bowling Club every Saturday from 4-5.30pm, while swimming events are held at the Bullring ocean baths from the first Sunday in May until the last Sunday in September.
