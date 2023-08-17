A special school to support young people who are experiencing social and emotional issues will open its doors in in the second term of 2024.
The Margaret Jurd College, Tuncurry campus has been designed to support communities that experience rising mental health concerns among their young people.
Construction on the South Street, Tuncurry campus was scheduled to begin in early September with a ceremonial 'turning of the sod' ceremony.
Similar to the education facility's Shortland (Newcastle) campus, Tuncurry will cater for secondary students in years 9-10, initially with two teachers and three support staff/case workers.
Students and staff will be housed in two demountable buildings and an existing church rectory, while covered outdoor spaces and a future community garden also were on the plans.
There are so many young people who are disengaging from education, and if our small and dedicated staff can help then we want to do so.- Margaret Jurd College principal, Darren Twist.
Principal, Darren Twist explained the school would initially cater for Year 9-10 because students generally did not show signs of disconnection until around Year 7.
And, by the end of Year 10 they are usually ready for TAFE, he said.
"There are so many young people who are disengaging from education, and if our small and dedicated staff can help then we want to do so.
"It's so important to give young people with a disability a safe space within which to learn and grow."
It is hoped the unique approach of the college will go some way to re-engaging these young people in education and supporting them through the challenges that a mental health diagnosis can bring at a young age, Mr Twist said.
The campus, over two years in the planning, will be the first of what is hoped to be a series of satellite campuses across the State.
The project has been a collaboration between the local Tuncurry community, Newcastle-based stakeholders and the support of the NSW/ACT Uniting Church Synod.
Beginning in the 1980's Margaret Jurd College, originally Newcastle Youth Service, founded its mission to serve young people within the community who had been disadvantaged.
Originally focusing on youth homelessness, the college ultimately shifted its focus to supported education with targeted casework support for the students on its small Shortland campus.
With a review of its values and purpose over recent years, the college has emerged with a renewed vigour to expand its services to communities which miss out on vital supports such as alternative streams of education and mental health support for young people.
"The college is excited to focus on this new venture," Mr Twist said.
"Our dedication to serving communities and young people within those communities is real."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
