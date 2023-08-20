Great Lakes Advocate
Sophia was one of more than 3000 delegates and invited guests who attended this year's four day festival

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:43am, first published 7:00am
Sophia caught up with Rachel Perkins, Grant Paulson, Marcia Langton, Patricia Karvelas and Anthony Garlett at the corporate dinner. Picture supplied.
Borrowing words from Djawa Yunupingu's speech at this year's Garma Festival, Sophia Romano says: "We don't expect you to know our language to paint our stories, how to care for our country. But we include you as fellow Australians. You are in our constitution, already.

