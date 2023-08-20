Borrowing words from Djawa Yunupingu's speech at this year's Garma Festival, Sophia Romano says: "We don't expect you to know our language to paint our stories, how to care for our country. But we include you as fellow Australians. You are in our constitution, already.
"You are here and we don't deny the reality of who you are and the life you have lived in modern Australia. If we denied you, we would be denying the world around us."
Representing World Vision, Sophia was one of more than 3000 delegates and invited guests who attended this year's festival, Australia's largest Indigenous gathering.
Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, the four-day festival showcases traditional miny'tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling, and is an important meeting point for the clans and families of the region.
A proud Meriam person (her family hail from Murray Island on the northern tip of Queensland) this year's festival was a first for the 38-year-old.
"It was just amazing; the generosity of the people who invited us on to their country," Sophia said.
"I would urge anyone to attend," she said.
Three weeks after returning from the festival and Sophia is still buzzing with excitement.
"I got to see Saturn through a telescope, hear about stories that share the same content as far away as Japan, listen to Jack Thompson recite poetry, sit with families and receive a traditional healing."
When you have the voice of the people who are the intended beneficiaries that is when you start to get change.- Garma delegate, Sophia Romano
A strong advocate of the Voice, Sophia, said it supported her as the World Vision young mob project manager.
"My job is giving a voice to the community," she said.
At the invitation of 'the community' Sophia is working with marginalised young people helping them to strengthen their 'personal identity'.
"There is a need for all people to have a positive belief in themselves.
"When you have a positive sense of identity then you can do 'anything'."
Despite recent polling, which claims support for the Voice was declining, Sophia says about 80 per cent of Australians do support The Voice, while 9000 Indigenous people were consulted during the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
She explained the Voice was simply the inclusion and recognition of First Nations people in the Constitution.
"There is a lot of misinformation out there; the government will determine what it looks like; it is advice only.
"It (change) didn't happen with the Mabo or Wik decisions, people didn't lose their land.
"It is just hateful.
"But the community was never going to be homogenised
"When you have the voice of the people who are the intended beneficiaries that is when you start to get change.
"That is why the voice is important."
Born and raised in Brisbane, Sophia came to Forster with her paramedic husband via New Zealand and Sydney.
She studied journalism and international studies at the University of Technology, Sydney.
Like many Australians, Sophia has an interesting heritage - an English-Irish mum and a Torres Straight Island-Italian dad, and she is descended from Mer (Murray Island) royalty.
Her grandmother was evacuated from Murray Island during World War II, and sadly never returned.
However, Sophia had the opportunity to visit the island of her ancestors during a work trip with World Vision and visited the grave of her ancestors, including her three times great grandfather, Arie Buzuri who was the mamoose - chief of the island.
As a 15-year-old she was selected to dance alongside 5000 fellow students at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the Sydney Olympics.
Sophia believed poverty was a key driver of many problems within the Indigenous community
"It is a widespread problem."
And, from a random woman in the at Garma crowd Sophia had to privileged to speak with: "Balance your world into my world and I will balance my world into your world."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
