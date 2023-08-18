Great Lakes Advocate
Additional items for this year only are the Legacy 100 year badge and our special centenary bears

By Staff Writers
August 18 2023 - 12:00pm
We have Legacy badges, pens, wristbands, key rings and Legacy bears Forster Tuncurry Legacy president, Trevor Jones says. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Following last month's successful Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, which made its way through Forster and Tuncurry, Legacy is preparing for its annual appeal.

