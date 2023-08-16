Great Lakes Advocate
Wet wipes in the sewerage system a problem that starts at home

By Staff Writers
August 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Wet wipes in the sewerage system are a direct result of people flushing them down the toilet. Picture supplied.
Stop flushing wet wipes down the toilet, is a clear, simple and easily achievable request from MidCoast Council.

