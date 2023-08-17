The amenities block at Forster Keys is getting a make-over.
Weather permitting, work on the three-toilet block is expected to take approximately four weeks.
Located in Elizabeth Parade Reserve, the block will be closed during this period to enable the the installation of a new roof and internal fittings.
The project is being funded by MidCoast Council.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
