Community organisations in Gloucester, Stroud and the surrounding district who are involved in making a positive difference are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Stratford Coal's Community Support Program.
The 2024 community support program is funded by Yancoal Australia and provides financial assistance to local groups working in the areas of health, community, environment, arts, culture, education and training.
Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen, urged local community groups to apply for financial assistance.
"Our community support program gives us the opportunity to assist those locally focused programs and initiatives capable of making a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of the region," Mr Cullen said.
"A previously successful local organisation was the Booral Rural Fire Service station," he said.
"With funding support from Stratford they were able to purchase two new mobile wi-fi boosters, extending the range of coverage and improving network speeds at the station and nearby Driver Reviver site.
"In the past, Stratford has also donated funds to the Gloucester Junior Magpies Rugby League Club so they could purchase new equipment and uniforms for the players.
"These are just two examples of the fantastic work that has been supported by the program and it's great to see the positive impact it makes to our community."
The program is open for applications until September 30.
For more information or for an application, please visit stratfordcoal.com.au/ or duraliecoal.com.au
