Great Lakes Advocate
Stratford Coal's Community Support Program

By Staff Writers
August 18 2023 - 7:00am
With the set-up of the Wi-Fi booster by Booral Rural Fire Station, the driver reviver site is now enabled for card payment service, allowing drivers to pay for refreshments and make a donation. Picture supplied.
With the set-up of the Wi-Fi booster by Booral Rural Fire Station, the driver reviver site is now enabled for card payment service, allowing drivers to pay for refreshments and make a donation. Picture supplied.

Community organisations in Gloucester, Stroud and the surrounding district who are involved in making a positive difference are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Stratford Coal's Community Support Program.

